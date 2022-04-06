Family-friendly Par 3 Contest returns to Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family fun of the laid-back Par 3 Contest makes a comeback during this year’s Masters week.

Yet another casualty of the pandemic, it’s been canceled for the past two years, but with the Masters back at full scale this year, the Par 3 is back, too. The first shot is at noon Wednesday, and people can watch it live from home for the first time in its history.

MORE COVERAGE:

The competitors work through nine holes ranging from 70 to 140 yards in the northeast corner of the Augusta National grounds. There have been 94 holes-in-one during the contest — nine of them in 2016.

Dating back to 1960, it’s technically a competition, but it’s really all about fun.

Past champions and current players are invited, and their families, including their spouses and kids, often serve as their caddies — or at least dress like caddies. And they often make the shots.

So it’s really not about who wins. In fact, no winner of the Par 3 has ever gone on to win the Masters in the same year.

The last winner was Matt Wallace in 2019 with a score of 22.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.