Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Family-friendly Par 3 Contest returns to Augusta National

By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family fun of the laid-back Par 3 Contest makes a comeback during this year’s Masters week.

Yet another casualty of the pandemic, it’s been canceled for the past two years, but with the Masters back at full scale this year, the Par 3 is back, too. The first shot is at noon Wednesday, and people can watch it live from home for the first time in its history.

MORE COVERAGE:

The competitors work through nine holes ranging from 70 to 140 yards in the northeast corner of the Augusta National grounds. There have been 94 holes-in-one during the contest — nine of them in 2016.

Dating back to 1960, it’s technically a competition, but it’s really all about fun.

Past champions and current players are invited, and their families, including their spouses and kids, often serve as their caddies — or at least dress like caddies. And they often make the shots.

So it’s really not about who wins. In fact, no winner of the Par 3 has ever gone on to win the Masters in the same year.

The last winner was Matt Wallace in 2019 with a score of 22.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
Tiger Woods
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Tornado Watch
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club due to weather conditions on April 5, 2022.
Rained-out Masters patrons to get a chance at tickets next year

Latest News

This was the scene at Augusta National Golf Club on the morning of April 6, 2022.
Masters updates: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
This was the scene on the morning of April 6, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Drizzly Wednesday at Augusta National
Tiger Woods tells reporters he's planning to play in the Masters
From left: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson
Masters honorary starters, groupings and start times announced