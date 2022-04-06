Emanuel County Storms: ‘I’m very grateful we were taken care of’

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A church, once full of sounds of music coming from a ministry, was filled with the roaring of a storm.

“I was like, ‘oh my goodness.’ The roof is gone,” said Mekesha Robinson, church member.

Counties across the two-state are working to pick up the pieces from Tuesday’s destruction.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF2 tornado in Aiken County, and there were reported tornados in Allendale, Screven, and Emanual County.

Robinson and her husband are members of King of Glory Worship Ministry. She says she comes to pray during the week but is thankful she was at home when the storm rolled in.

“At first, I was kind of disappointed. On the backside of it, He always keeps us in remembrance that everything He does, is for a purpose, and if we let Him, it works for our good,” she said.

Despite the water damage and debris shattered through the room, Robinson believes this is a sign the ministry will reach a new level.

“Some people would look at this as a stepping stone to fall back, but this is a stepping stone for us to move forward to know that God has bigger and better things for our ministry,” said Robinson.

A few feet away, Calvin Close, owner of Wise Computer Solutions, witnessed the storms from inside the building.

He tells us one minute he heard a loud noise, and the next, the roof was off.

Close says the next step for his business is to cater to his clients.

“Get the power back on, water back on, and make sure our clients still are able to get the computer support that they get every day,” he said.

Both say the damage could have been worse.

Robinson said: “Tell everybody to be encouraged.”

Residents say they are blessed to be alive.

Close said: “You can fix buildings and property, but I’m very grateful we were taken care of.”

