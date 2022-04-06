Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the low 60s by early Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A FIRST ALERT has been issued Wednesday for the threat of damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and localized flooding. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts. Highs Wednesday will get close to 80 before round two of storms move through the region. Outside of storms, winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15 mph during the day.

Isolated showers are possible in the morning for the first round of the Masters. Most of Thursday should be dry for the CSRA with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued Friday for wind gusts between 30-40 mph during the day. Lake wind advisories are likely Friday. Be careful of small limbs falling from trees. Temperatures will be cooler than normal and remain in the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

The weekend will stay breezy with below normal temperatures. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s and increase to near 70 Sunday. Winds will stay gusting between 25-35 mph Saturday and 20-25 mph Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.