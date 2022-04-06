Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued tomorrow. Strong to severe storms possible again Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the low 60s by early Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A FIRST ALERT has been issued Wednesday for the threat of damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and localized flooding. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts. Highs Wednesday will get close to 80 before round two of storms move through the region. Outside of storms, winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15 mph during the day.

Isolated showers are possible in the morning for the first round of the Masters. Most of Thursday should be dry for the CSRA with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued Friday for wind gusts between 30-40 mph during the day. Lake wind advisories are likely Friday. Be careful of small limbs falling from trees. Temperatures will be cooler than normal and remain in the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

The weekend will stay breezy with below normal temperatures. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s and increase to near 70 Sunday. Winds will stay gusting between 25-35 mph Saturday and 20-25 mph Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry was found lying on the sidewalk just feet away from hospital property.
Ga. hospital in ‘immediate jeopardy’ after discharging man too early
Tiger Woods
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Tornado Watch
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Train and big-rig collide in accident in Warrenville.
Train and big-rig collide in Warrenville
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Latest News

Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
Tornado Watch
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued Tuesday - Severe Storms
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day, Severe Storms