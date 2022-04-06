Submit Photos/Videos
Community picks up the pieces after severe storms sweep across the area

By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Swainsboro was one of the hardest-hit areas after Tuesday’s tornado.

Terrible winds came through there. Glass covers the floor, but the one resident says they’re lucky nothing else happened.

“It was a weird feeling. I’ve never been through this,” said Zaylee Morris, Swainsboro resident.

MORE | Emanuel County Storms: ‘I’m very grateful we were taken care of’

The wind blew through Morris’s hair as she stood in her mom’s bedroom. It’s now completely open to the elements.

“I just feel bad for my mama. I did not expect this. Really sad, worried about Pee Wee,” she said.

Pee Wee is the family dog. He was the only one home yesterday, but he’s fine despite the trail of glass that shattered around him.

A little walk down the road, and you’ll find a ministry with its losses.

Mekesha Robinson, King of Glory Worship Ministry said: “We had a pulpit here in front. In the far corners, we had our speakers.”

MORE | ‘It still haunts me’: One Aiken County man is thankful after the tornado

The biggest thing lost was the roof.

“It just wowed me because I had never seen anything like this before,” she said.

The National Weather Service will pay a visit to the area to look at the damage.

For all of those in Swainsboro who were not seriously hurt--

“Money, it’s just a number,” said Robinson.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

