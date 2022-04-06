Augusta National donates funds for auto service training center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club is donating $1 million to Augusta Technical College for development of a new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker neighborhood.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced the donation during a news conference late Wednesday morning ahead of the Masters Tournament.

The new facility will quadruple Augusta Technical College’s current training footprint to meet the rising demand for automotive technicians and professionals in the area, the college said.

Once operational, the center will offer 16 certification programs to about 1,270 students a year.

Augusta National’s donation will allow the center to open later this year.

“The launch of this training program will prepare a quality workforce for readily available jobs here in Augusta,” Ridley said. “This contribution reflects our commitment to promoting opportunities for residents and families in the Laney Walker community and across the city of Augusta. I commend Augusta Technical College and President Dr. Jermaine Whirl for identifying the need for this exciting program that will have a meaningful impact on economic and workforce development in the area.”

The donation to Augusta Technical College represents Augusta National’s latest effort to support ongoing development in the Harrisburg and Laney Walker community.

In 2020, Ridley announced Augusta National would fund the creation of the Lee Elder Scholarships and first women’s golf program at Paine College, which will begin this fall.

In addition, he announced a $10 million contribution gifted jointly by Augusta National, AT&T, Bank of America and IBM to the HUB for Community Innovation, which is scheduled to open late spring.

“The Augusta Technical College family is honored and humbled that Augusta National Golf Club has made this significant investment in improving the lives of the students we serve, while helping us transform the workforce learning environment for years to come,” said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl.

“We thank Chairman Fred Ridley and everyone at Augusta National not only for their investment in Augusta Technical College, but their many investments throughout the region.”

