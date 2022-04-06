Augusta airport showcases local talent in between flights

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s local art on display for the whole world to see right at the Augusta Regional Airport.

Each year, the airport chooses pieces to show and musicians to perform for the thousands of people that pass through the terminal.

The airport invites local artists during its two busiest weeks - this week and Christmas.

As more travelers pass through the halls during golf’s biggest week, the more music we’re hearing from musician Javonne Jones.

“It’s just feel-good music and it’s coming from my brain, so however I feel today is how y’all get it,” Jones said.

She grew up around here and she knows what this week means to our area: to have an opportunity like this means a lot to her.

“It’s a little exciting being able to just be here and show the people what I do, and hope that they enjoy it and feel good listening to it.”

“We love Javonne. She comes out here often and she’s a great talent, and a perfect example of the artistic community we have,” Assistant director Lauren Smith with the airport, said.

She believes it’s a great way to show off local talent.

“Also kind of kills time while you’re waiting on that flight, and it entertains the kids that are going stir crazy so it’s overall a win-win,” Smith said

And it’s a big win for Jones, who gets to play for people from all over the world.

“It’s a big opportunity because you never know who’s going to come in through here. And never know who’s going to want to scoop me up and give me a big break!” she said.

