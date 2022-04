ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale County School District will move to eLearning on April 6.

School officials say the damage to homes and businesses to the recent tornado damage, including power outages, is the reason for the closure.

All schools and offices are scheduled to resume their regular schedule on Thursday.

