Aiken man wins $300,000 prize off $10 scratch-off

By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man won big after purchasing a $10 scratch-off ticket in Aiken.

“WOW!” he exclaimed.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he was taking a break when he remembered he bought a ticket for $10 at the V Mart on Dragstrip Rd. in Aiken. He got the ticket, scratched it and won big - $300,000.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” the man said. “This is going to work out great.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to leave three top prizes of $300,000 in the $300 Grand game.

V Mart in Aiken also received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

