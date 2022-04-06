Submit Photos/Videos
After two years, Augusta Greek Festival returns in full and in-person

Augusta Spring Greek Festival
Augusta Spring Greek Festival(Augusta Spring Greek Festival via Facebook)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Spring Greek Fest is back - and this time in full and in-person.

After two years of drive-thru festivals because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers are ready to welcome everyone back to enjoy the festival in full.

There will be food and gift vendors, music, and other festivities all at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church starting April 29 through May 1.

While the drive-thru is a no go this year, you can still place orders with Augusta To-Go.

You can follow for more festival updates online.

Take a look at some of the menu items that will make a return this year below!

