AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A flipped car Tuesday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 20 causes a major slowdown.

From the traffic cameras at News 12, we were able to view this accident.

One eastbound lane is closed at the state line.

Traffic is backed up until Exit 200.

Crash (WRDW)

