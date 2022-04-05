Train and big-rig collide in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A train and a semi-truck crashed Monday on Anthony Drive near Railroad Street and Sunshine Street.

Midland Valley Fire Department responded to the scene, and Aiken County dispatch says the call came in at 8:30 p.m.

Dispatch says the road will remain closed until crews can clear the scene.

According to scanner traffic, there were no injuries or entrapment.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.