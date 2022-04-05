Tournament week traditions return to the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert was indoors due to the threat of severe weather in the area Tuesday.

People traded in their cowboy boots for rain boots, but everyone is ready to have a good time for a great cause.

We spoke to one of the producers of the event, and he says maybe it’s a blessing in disguise.

“This is a little way to restart. Maybe not on the grand scale, but you know in 2023, we’re going do it again,” said Joe Stevenson, producer, Rock Fore! Dough, Gluestick Music.

Because the show must go on.

“For the benefit and First Tee, we still want to give it the best show we can. It will be a great show tonight,” he said.

The first full show since COVID, Gluestick Production has worked with First Tee since 2005.

“It’s a great program for youth golf. They teach life skills through the game of golf, and it’s for anybody,” said Stevenson.

Rock Fore! Dough is their baby.

“It’s truly a community event, and that’s what we like to continue to promote, and these artists donate their time to First Tee. That’s amazing,” said Stevenson.

They’re not the only event that’s back this year. Get ready for a new and improved ParTee on the Green.

Wednesday’s ParTee on the Green is canceled due to potential weather.

Kinguwana Cherry, logistics coordinator for Garden City Jazz said: “If you want to, then come out during Masters week.”

Organizers say be ready for the best multi-day parking lot party you’ve ever seen. It’s all about bringing the community together. If you purchased a general admission ticket online after the first day of ticket sales, you will receive an email about refund options.

“Come together as a whole. Augusta is changing. We need to change it as Augustans, and what better way to do it where the community can come together and enjoy themselves,” he said.

