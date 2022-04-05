Storm warning sends patrons streaming out of Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an exodus of patrons from Augusta National Golf Club late Tuesday morning after play was suspended in the Masters practice rounds as a storm bore down on the region.

The gates will remain closed for the rest of the day, Augusta National said just after 1 p.m.

Just before 11 a.m., signs went up stating that play would be suspended within minutes. It happened as News 12 First Alert meteorologists said lightning was about 45 minutes away from Augusta and the storm was moving fast.

A few minutes after the signs went up, horns sounded, telling patrons it was time to leave.

They streamed out the gates, many likely disappointed to have to leave the grounds of the first full Masters since the start of the pandemic two years ago. The 2020 Masters had no patrons, and last year’s had limited patrons.

The forecast calls for the potential of severe weather this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the afternoon, according to the official forecast from Augusta National Golf Club. The storms have the potential to be severe between 4 and 6 p.m. and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

