State official accused of faking pregnancies pleads guilty

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors say a state official accused of faking multiple pregnancies and using at least one of those ruses to get out of work and be paid for the time off has pleaded guilty to identity fraud and making false statements.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday that Robin Folsom was sentenced to five years of probation.

Folsom, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, was also ordered to pay more than $12,000 in restitution to the state. Folsom resigned in October 2021, shortly after being interviewed by state investigators.

