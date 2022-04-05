Rory McIlroy says life feels normal again with full-scale Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rory McIlroy told reporters Tuesday that this year’s Masters in many ways marks a return to normalcy after two years of the pandemic.

“Yeah, it feels like we’re back to normal life, I guess” he said. “It feels like a normal Masters again. It feels like we’re sort of over the ― we’re sort of at the light at the end of the tunnel, I guess, is the way I would put it.”

He said the crowds on Monday were “amazing” to see after no patrons being allowed in 2020 and limited patrons last year.

“Even driving up Berckmans Road, it took us ― what is a 10-minute drive usually, it took us 45 minutes to get to the club yesterday morning.”

He said his approach to the Masters is what it’s always been: “Just patience, discipline, don’t make big numbers.”

“It’s very ― in a way it’s ― for me, anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it’s the way to play around this place.”

He even said, “It’s as much of a chess game as anything else, and it’s just about putting yourself in the right positions and being disciplined and being patient and knowing that pars are good, and even if you make a couple of pars on the par-5′s, that’s OK, and you just keep moving forward.”

He said he feels like his game is in good shape.

“I think it’s felt better than the results have maybe suggested the last few weeks.”

Does he think Tiger Woods will be playing this week?

“I’ve spent a little bit of time with him at home, and the golf is there. He’s hitting well, he’s chipping well. He’s sharp. It’s just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes here this week. That’s probably the question mark. But the golf game is there. So, would I be surprised? No, I’m not surprised at anything he does anymore.”

