Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks

The Indiana State Police said evidence linked the deceased man to the Feb. 21, 1987, killings...
The Indiana State Police said evidence linked the deceased man to the Feb. 21, 1987, killings in Indiana and Kentucky of Vicki Heath and the March 3, 1989, killings of Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police have identified a now-deceased man as the suspect who raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s who worked as motel clerks.

Sgt. Glenn Fifield of Indiana State Police says Tuesday a laboratory analysis of crime scene samples positively identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in January 2013, as “the I-65 killer.”

Fifield says evidence linked Greenwell to the Feb. 21, 1987, killing of Vicki Heath and the March 3, 1989, killings of Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022
Train and big-rig collide in accident in Warrenville.
Train and big-rig collide in Warrenville
Tiger Woods answers reporters' question on April 5, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?

Latest News

Daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE...
Take a Look: Bodycam show baby rescued from sinking car in Maryland
Leaderboard with patrons at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2022.
Masters updates: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game
Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club due to weather conditions on April 5, 2022.
Storm warning sends patrons streaming out of Augusta National