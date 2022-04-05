Multiple S.C. schools dismiss early due to weather threats

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts in our local South Carolina counties will dismiss students early because of severe weather threats.

These modified schedules are for April 5.

Allendale County School District

All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-Learning for the remainder of the school day.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

All schools and offices will resume regular schedules on Wednesday, April 6.

Bamberg County District One and Two

Bamberg and Denmark elementary schools will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

High schools will dismiss around 11:40 am.

Bag lunches will be served. All after-school programs are canceled. Please be aware dismissal times are subject to change should conditions worsen earlier.

Barnwell County

All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-Learning for the remainder of the school day.

Barnwell School District 45

Primary and elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Middle and high schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.

Willison School District 29

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

Middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

McCormick School District

All schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. noon.

All after-school and athletic events for this afternoon and evening are also canceled.

Orangeburg County School District

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.

Middle schools, K-12th grade schools, middle high schools, and stand-alone high schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

All students will be provided lunch or have a bagged lunch sent home with them prior to dismissal.

