Masters updates: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

12:11 p.m.: Groupings, starting times announced for Thursday

11:14 a.m.: Tiger answers reporters’ questions

Golf superstar Tiger Woods told reporters Tuesday morning that “as of right now,” he plans to play in the Masters this week.

It’s been the question on everyone’s minds since he arrived in town a couple of days ago to practice and prepares for to potentially play in the Masters. He’s on the player list but has been mostly on the sidelines of gold for the past year since suffering injuries in a February 2021 car accident.

Until Tuesday morning, he’s said it could be a game-day decision whether he’d compete.

That changed Tuesday morning, when he said that “as of right now,” he felt he could play.

He said it’s not a matter of whether he can hit the ball; it’s a matter of whether he can handle getting around the golf course after suffering injuries that almost cost him a leg.

If he could sum up his thoughts after what he’s been through for the past 14 months, he said the word would be “thankful.”

“I’ve worked hard. I’ve been lucky to have great surgeons,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to get to this point.”

He said it’s been a tough year and he’s been through a lot of things “I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” and it’s been a tough road.

But, he said: “If I can still compete at the highest level, I’m going to.”

He said it’s great to be back at Augusta National and to people here.

“It’s great to be back and to feel the energy and excitement of the patrons again,” he said.

”It’s neat to feel the energy.”

10:50 a.m.: Play being suspended at Augusta National

With a possibly severe storm bearing down on the CSRA, Augusta National Golf Club announced that play will be suspended within a few minutes.

News 12 First Alert meteorologists tell us that although weather is not severe at the moment, lightning is about 45 minutes away from the area and the storm is moving fast.

The forecast calls for the potential of severe weather this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the afternoon, according to the official forecast from Augusta National Golf Club. The storms have the potential to be severe between 4 and 6 p.m. and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

10:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy says life feels normal again with full-scale Masters

Rory McIlroy told reports Tuesday that this year’s Masters in many ways marks a return to normalcy after two years of the pandemic.

“Yeah, it feels like we’re back to normal life, I guess” he said. “It feels like a normal Masters again. It feels like we’re sort of over the ― we’re sort of at the light at the end of the tunnel, I guess, is the way I would put it.”

He said the crowds on Monday were “amazing” to see after no patrons being allowed in 2020 and limited patrons last year.

“Even driving up Berckmans Road, it took us ― what is a 10-minute drive usually, it took us 45 minutes to get to the club yesterday morning.”

He said his approach to the Masters is what it’s always been: “Just patience, discipline, don’t make big numbers.”

“It’s very ― in a way it’s ― for me, anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it’s the way to play around this place.”

He even said, “It’s as much of a chess game as anything else, and it’s just about putting yourself in the right positions and being disciplined and being patient and knowing that pars are good, and even if you make a couple of pars on the par-5′s, that’s OK, and you just keep moving forward.”

He said he feels like his game is in good shape.

“I think it’s felt better than the results have maybe suggested the last few weeks.”

Does he think Tiger Woods will be playing this week?

“I’ve spent a little bit of time with him at home, and the golf is there. He’s hitting well, he’s chipping well. He’s sharp. It’s just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes here this week. That’s probably the question mark. But the golf game is there. So, would I be surprised? No, I’m not surprised at anything he does anymore.”

10:09 a.m.: Photo gallery | Scenes at Augusta National

Here’s a look at some of what we’ve seen this morning:

9:21 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama feeling good

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama says he’s recovering well from recent injuries and expected to be at 100% when Masters competition begins later this week.

He spoke at Augusta National Golf Club during an interview with reporters on Tuesday morning.

Reflecting on the past year as a champion, he said, “It’s been a great year. It’s great to be back here in Augusta. I’m very proud to be here as defending champion.”

Hideki Matsuyama (Augusta National Golf Club)

The past couple of last couple of weeks have been a struggle, he said.

“Hopefully, though, I can find my game and be a good defending champion,” he said.

He said his initial injury was suffered at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the second round, and since then, it’s been a struggle. He’s had a lot of treatment, but last week he had a fare-up at the Valero Texas Open. He said he was pain-free and feeling really good but woke up last Wednesday morning and his neck was stiff again.

But he’s feeling good now.

He said he was on the practice range this morning, “and really felt good -- probably the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’m looking forward to Thursday and hopefully will be up to 100% by then.”

Asked if there’s a distinctive style of golf in japan that gave him an edge last year in the Masters, he said: “Golf is golf. It doesn’t matter what country you play it in. What it comes down to is just getting the ball in the hole. I don’t feel like there’s a big difference between Japan and the U.S.”

He was asked about his green jacket from last year’s Masters and whether he’s worn it a lot or had it dry-cleaned.

He said he thought about having it dry-cleaned, but, “I didn’t want to let it out of my sight.”

He added: “I’ve spent the last year looking at it a lot. I don’t wear it much, just look at it, and now I wish I’d worn it more.”

8:49 a.m.: Weather remains a question mark

Everyone’s talking about the weather, which is hanging like a dark cloud over Augusta National.

Skies are clear right now but the forecast calls for the potential of severe weather this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive by 1 p.m., then continue through the afternoon, according to the official forecast from Augusta National Golf Club. The storms have the potential to be severe between 4 and 6 p.m. and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Then another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Of course, it’s Georgia, so everything can change.

We’re hoping for a good three or four hours for golfers today — maybe more if the forecast changes,

We’ll be crossing our fingers and watching the skies.

8:42 a.m.: We’ll hear today from the big names in golf

We’ve got a full range of interviews scheduled all day with competitors, and we’ll be bringing you details here, elsewhere on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Here’s the schedule:

9 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama

9:30 a.m.: Rory Mcllroy

10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm

11 a.m.: Tiger Woods

Noon: Dustin Johnson

12:30 p.m.: Justin Thomas

1 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

1:30 p.m.: Viktor Hovland

2:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

3:30 p.m.: Sam Burns

8:36 a.m.: Will Matsuyama and Woods compete?

Anticipation is building with Tiger Woods set to speak at 11 a.m. and reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama scheduled at 9 a.m.

Both have been hindered by injuries, and there are questions about whether they’ll compete in the Masters this year.

Matsuyama pulled out of the Valero Texas Open last week due to a neck injury just weeks after a reported back injury.

And although Woods is on the player list for this year’s Masters and has been in town practicing and preparing, he hasn’t said whether he’ll compete and indicated it could be a game-day decision.

We’ll be covering the interviews with both Matsuyama and Woods, so look for details here.

8:22 a.m.: Traffic heavy around Augusta National

Gates have been open for a while and traffic is heavy on Washington Road, Riverwatch Parkway and all roads off of them in the vicinity of Augusta National Golf Club. Washington is lined with people advertising or seeking tickets, as well as heavy pedestrian traffic. If you haven’t left yet, allow at least 30 minutes per mile of travel.

MONDAY

7:30 p.m.: Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus

Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week as always.

Except his shoes.

He showed up for practice rounds Sunday and Monday wearing FootJoy shoes.

Woods hasn’t explained the change yet. He scheduled to address reporters Tuesday.

It would make sense if the change was related to what are likely different physical needs now that he’s trying to play on a right leg that was badly damaged in a car crash last year.

A statement released by Nike seemed to indicate that was the case.

7 p.m.: Patron shop brings in the purchasers

Patrons are happy to be at Augusta National Golf Club shortly after gates opened on April 4, 2022. (Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)

Bags and bags of merchandise were flowing out of the patron shop, but a popular item this year — maybe made popular by our newest Augusta National Women’s Amateur champ — bucket hats are very “in” this year.

And those garden gnomes are back, making an appearance in some very famous places.

But it doesn’t matter if you live across the country. When you make a trip to the Masters, everyone expects a present when you come home.

“I bought this for my accountant,” said a patron from Ohio showing a purchase. “Hoping he’ll discount my fees this year, son and girlfriend, and most of all, I bought this for me … ooh, this is very nice!”

5:08 p.m.: Peach ice cream sandwiches remain in question

The well-known Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches of the Masters could be a no-show this year.

They weren’t available during the weekend pre-Masters events at Augusta National Golf Club, and sources told News 12 they may not be available this week at all.

Due to what could be a supply-chain issue, we were told the problem isn’t with getting the sugar cookies for the sandwich but getting the signature peach ice cream.

But rest assured that if anyone has the pull to get some peach ice cream in spite of supply-chain issues, it’s most definitely the Augusta National Golf Club.

So we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

4:30 p.m.: DeChambeau says he’s performing at 80%

In an interview Monday ahead of Masters competition, Bryson DeChambeau offered an update on his injuries.

Asked how close he is to 100 percent, he estimated he’s performing at 80 percent.

He said he need to “a little smarter” in how he practices since suffering two injuries.

Bryson DeChambeau (Augusta National Golf Club)

“Today was first time I’ve been able to hit golf balls a lot of times,” he said, adding, “I feel pretty comfortable.”

He said dealing with the injuries has made him a better person, and he hopes to “continue trying to grow the game as much as possible.”

He said he’s grateful for the opportunity to play.

Like other golfers who were interviewed Monday, he said he hopes to see Tiger Woods play, although the superstar hasn’t decided yet whether to return to Masters competition after suffering serious injuries in a car crash last year.

Woods is practicing and preparing at Augusta National in case he decides to play.

“It’s great to see his face,” DeChambeau said of Woods. “It’s just great to see him in a very positive frame of mind.”

DeChambeau said Woods obviously wants to win.

“He’s one that may shock a lot of people to see him tee up this week,” DeChambeau said, adding he “couldn’t be more happy for him the place he’s at. Couldn’t be more proud of him, too, coming back.”

3:30 p.m.: Skipping all the way

2:45: Collin Morikawa has fond memories of Masters

Colin Morikawa (Augusta National Golf Club)

In an interview with reporters, Collin Morikawa said rewatching Tiger Woods’ 1997 win was among his first Masters memories.

But the most memorable Masters moment was in 2019 when Tiger won, according to Morikawa. He told the story of watching it at a house rented by his college golf teammates.

“And that’s, like really special,” he said.

Before that, he said, he hadn’t normally watched every shot as closely.

But in 2019, “We were all just glued to the couch,” he said, “and glued to the TV.”

2 p.m.: ‘I’m excited every time I come here,’ Patrick Cantlay says

Patrick Cantlay (Augusta National Golf Club)

In an interview Monday afternoon with reporters, Patrick Cantlay said he thinks Augusta National is good for his golf game.

“Most everyone feels like the Masters is the tournament you want to win most,” he said.

“I really like the golf course,” he said. “I think it’s good for my game. I’m excited every time I come here.”

Like other golfers, he said it would be great to see superstar Tiger Woods out on the course again. Woods is in Augusta practicing and considering playing in the Masters but hasn’t made a decision yet.

A debilitating car wreck has kept Woods on the sidelines for the most part, so playing in the Masters could be a big comeback for Woods.

A reporter noted that Cantlay had just been on the green with Woods and asked how the experience was.

“I just thought it was good to see him,” Cantlay said.

“It’s always good to see him, although it seems like we don’t get to see enough of him,” Cantlay said.

“I’ve seen him play far superior to any golfer since Nicklaus, so naturally he inspires you,” Cantlay said.

“Seeing someone who is as close to anyone as as mastering the game is admirable,” he said.

“There’s definitely a different feel to tournaments he plays in.”

1:55 p.m.: Cameron Smith ‘can’t wait to get back out there’

Cameron Smith (Augusta National Golf Club)

Cameron Smith from Australia went before reporters for an interview about 1:30 p.m., saying he’s looking forward to this week.

“I really cant wait to get back out there this week,” he said.

He said one of the things that’s good about Augusta National is that it keeps him creative.

“I feel like I play my best golf when I’m creative,” he said.

He cited the slopes among the features that keep him on his toes.

Coming off a win at the Players, he was asked if he’s still hungry to win.

“Still pretty hungry, mate,” he said, although winning the Players, he said now he’s able to “tick that box.”

Like others, he said he hopes to see superstar Tiger Woods play again this year after suffering debilitating injuries in a car accident last year. Although Woods is in Augusta practicing at Augusta National, he still hasn’t decided whether to play in the Masters. He’s been mostly on the sidelines since the crash, so playing in the Masters would be a big move.

“Hopefully, we can see him out back out here playing golf again,” Smith said.

“I think he just inspired everyone to get out,” Smith said. “He made golf cool.”

He added: “I don’t think a lot of the young guys out here would be where they are without him.”

How will Smith approach the Masters this week?

“I think my game is kind of already there,” he said.

“I feel as though I can compete,” he said, admitting he hasn’t yet played Augusta National since last year but saying that was about to change before the competition begins,.

His thoughts on the new 11th hole are that the changes could be to his advantage.

“No. 11 hasn’t been my best friend the last few years, so I was happy to hear it changed,” he said.

1:14 p.m.: Photo gallery | Players getting in some practice

Throughout the day, players have been working in their skills. Here’s a look:

11:10 a.m.: Augusta National issues report on grass

Here’s the height of cut of the grass on the golf course, as reported this morning by Augusta National Golf Club:

Tees: 5/16 inch

Fairways: 3/8 inch

Second cut: 1 3/8 inches

Collars: 1/4 inch

Greens surrounds: 5/16 inch

Greens: 1/8 inch

All mowings are subject to weather conditions and growth, Augusta National says.

10:50 a.m.: Photo gallery | Players make the rounds at Augusta National

10:05 a.m.: Names to watch at this year’s Masters

The group of contenders at the Masters is getting longer as golf is getting deeper. Among the favorites this week are Justin Thomas because he’s always in the mix and Jon Rahm because he spent the past seven months at No. 1. Dustin Johnson is trending. Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1 in the world and never seems to have a bad major. Neither does Xander Schauffele, a runner-up a few years ago. Rory McIlroy is always worth watching as he goes for the final leg of the Grand Slam. As for Tiger Woods? He hasn’t announced whether he’ll play.

9:51 a.m. Masters trivia time

Masters trivia: Which player was runner-up at the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods? Click on the next photo for the answer.

8:39 a.m.: Photo gallery | Patrons enjoy the course

Autoplay Caption

8:10 a.m.: We’ll hear from the players today

Coming up today ... News conferences are planned today by several players in this year’s Masters Tournament. Watch for coverage here on WRDW.com and on News 12. Here’s the news conference lineup for today:

1:30 p.m. Cameron Smith

2 p.m. Patrick Cantlay

2:30 p.m. Collin Morikawa

3:30 p.m. Aaron Jarvis and Keita Nakajima

4 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau

7:44 a.m.: The gates have opened

The course has opened at Augusta National Golf Club, welcoming Masters 2022 patrons.

The gates opened shortly after 7 a.m. for the first full-scale Masters in two years, promising the full experience.

One highlight could be the official return of Tiger Woods to professional golf. He’s been mostly sidelined since suffering debilitating injuries in a February 2021 car crash. He’s on the player list for this year’s Masters, played a practice round a few days ago and came to Augusta National again on Sunday for more practice .

But he said he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll play.

SUNDAY

3:21 p.m.: Tiger Woods steps onto practice range

Golf superstar Tiger Woods showed up on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club just ahead of the Masters for what could be a big comeback bid.

Under a sun-drenched sky, early arrivals began their preparation for the 86th Masters Tournament. #themasters https://t.co/nqN4xUw0yf — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.