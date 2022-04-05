Submit Photos/Videos
Masters honorary starters, groupings and start times announced

From left: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters for the 2022 Masters Tournament. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced the addition of Watson as an honorary starter on Jan. 10. Watson won the 1977 and 1981 Masters Tournaments and finished runner-up three times in his 15 top-10 showings at Augusta National. He is one of 17 players to win multiple Masters Tournaments, and his 72.74 scoring average ranks fifth in tournament history.

Nicklaus, Player and Watson combined are the winners of 11 Masters Tournaments and have made 140 tournament appearances.

The custom of having honorary starters began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison (1963-1973) and Fred McLeod (1963-1976) performing the duties. Byron Nelson (1981-2001, non-consecutive), Gene Sarazen (1981-1999), Ken Venturi (1983), Sam Snead (1984-2002), Arnold Palmer (2007-2016), Nicklaus (2010-present), Player (2012-present) and Lee Elder (2021) have continued the tradition.

Starting times and groupings

Also, Augusta National on Tuesday announced the starting times and pairings for participants in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Here they are:

