Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By David Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) – A man is facing felony charges for masturbating on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix on Saturday, according to the FBI.

According to investigators, shortly after takeoff, the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him. He then touched himself four separate times during the flight.

When the man finally fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him got up and told the flight crew about what happened, federal documents say.

The FBI says when the flight landed in Phoenix, the man was interviewed by federal agents and admitted to what happened, but he said he “didn’t think what he was doing made the woman next to him uncomfortable.”

The man faces felony charges for violating obscenity laws. He faces up to 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022
Train and big-rig collide in accident in Warrenville.
Train and big-rig collide in Warrenville
Tiger Woods answers reporters' question on April 5, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?

Latest News

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Tamarion Moss will be at the children’s hospital for a few more weeks as he recovers from his...
Teen shot 7 times in a case of ‘mistaken identity,’ police say
Daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE...
Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting