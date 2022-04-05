Local church reflects on MLK’s impact on the river region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sixty years ago, the pews inside Tabernacle Baptist Church were packed with people listening to King talk about segregation in Augusta.

We spoke to local leaders who spent the weekend honoring King’s legacy on the anniversary of his assassination at the Lorraine Motel.

“Augusta has always had a presence in civil rights,” said Corey Rogers, historian.

Pastor Charles Goodman, and other prominent members in the city, held a panel discussion about the 60th anniversary of King’s visit to Augusta.

It laid out the foundation of why it is important to highlight history in the CSRA.

“It’s pretty huge for us with this legacy, to be able to have this connection with Dr. King,” said Goodman. “It was through his preaching and his understanding of the gospel that compelled him to be an activist.”

Even though the dreamer was killed, his dream lives on.

“I think it challenges us to realize that even though a bullet failed him 54 years ago, the dream is still having to be realized. It’s a work in progress. Some days we feel like we’re taking two steps forward, and other days we may take steps back, but we got to keep progressing,” said Goodman.

Goodman says anyone can be the change in Augusta even without a platform like King.

“Don’t make it a historical event in the past but make it a historical event that will push you in the future to make a difference,” he said. “We are on the forefront, which means we always have to continue to fight.”

To watch the full discussion, visit TBC Augusta.

