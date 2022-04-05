Jordan Spieth feels good about his game for Masters 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jordan Spieth says things are looking good as he goes into the Masters.

Answering reporters’ questions Tuesday afternoon, Spieth said: “I feel like my game’s in a great spot. I feel like I’m ready to contend.”

He said he’s good with the changes to the 11th hole.

“I saw 11 for the first time today, and I really liked it,” he said. “I was interested after what I’d been told. I was a little skeptical and then I saw it.”

He says his life has changed a lot since he recently became a dad, but it hasn’t brought big changes to his game.

“It’s amazing” being a dad, he said. “I’ve very much enjoyed it. The first couple of months were like, ‘What just happened?’” and in the past couple of months, Spieth has enjoyed watching his son grow.

It hasn’t changed his game, though.

“I feel like I’m in the game routine I always have been,” he said.

His son and wife have been traveling with him, he said.

