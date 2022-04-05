Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Jordan Spieth feels good about his game for Masters 2022

Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth(Augusta National Golf Club)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jordan Spieth says things are looking good as he goes into the Masters.

Answering reporters’ questions Tuesday afternoon, Spieth said: “I feel like my game’s in a great spot. I feel like I’m ready to contend.”

MORE COVERAGE:

He said he’s good with the changes to the 11th hole.

“I saw 11 for the first time today, and I really liked it,” he said. “I was interested after what I’d been told. I was a little skeptical and then I saw it.”

He says his life has changed a lot since he recently became a dad, but it hasn’t brought big changes to his game.

“It’s amazing” being a dad, he said. “I’ve very much enjoyed it. The first couple of months were like, ‘What just happened?’” and in the past couple of months, Spieth has enjoyed watching his son grow.

It hasn’t changed his game, though.

“I feel like I’m in the game routine I always have been,” he said.

His son and wife have been traveling with him, he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022
Train and big-rig collide in accident in Warrenville.
Train and big-rig collide in Warrenville
Tiger Woods answers reporters' question on April 5, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?

Latest News

Rory McIlroy practices at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of Masters 2022.
Rory McIlroy says life feels normal again with full-scale Masters
Leaderboard with patrons at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2022.
Masters updates: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Tiger Woods answers reporters' question on April 5, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club due to weather conditions on April 5, 2022.
Storm warning sends patrons streaming out of Augusta National