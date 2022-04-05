Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are behind on rent or utility payments, Georgia has just launched a new program to help.

Step Up Savannah says a lot of people will qualify for this program. If you received unemployment payments or if your annual household income is at or below $35,000, you could qualify to get some help on those past due payments.

The State of Georgia received $989 million from U.S. Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide relief. The payments will cover up to 18 months on behind rent or utilities, dating back to March 13, 2020 when the pandemic started.

Step Up Savannah says the rent assistance funding from the city and county has been helpful but this is another round to really help those families and landlords get caught up as we move past the pandemic.

“Now that stimulus payments are over, now that expanded unemployment benefits are over some people are still waiting to receive unemployment benefits because they were so far behind in processing those so this is an important step in the right direction to get families back up on their feet,” said Alicia Johnson the executive director of Step Up Savannah.

Johnson says in Savannah nearly 60 percent of renters are rent burdened and could use this help. She suggests you apply as soon as possible to take advantage of this program since the funding is state wide.

To apply for the assistance you will need your ID, income papers, your lease and proof of past due rent payments.

