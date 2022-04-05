Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers pass measures on taxes, voting and schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have pushed through dozens of bills in a rapid-fire conclusion to their 2022 session on Monday.

They’re delivering a tax cut and banning teaching on “divisive concepts” in schools. Lawmakers are not considering a measure that could have required physical exams before a woman could be prescribed abortion pills, and are also rejecting an expansion of gambling and turning down an additional pay raise for themselves.

Georgia lawmakers create flat income tax, cutting $1 billion

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers have also agreed on plan to create a flat state income tax of 4.99 percent by 2029 or later. The move will cut taxes by more than $1 billion.

The Monday votes by the House and Senate deliver on a key Republican priority in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session. There was no formal estimate of how much revenue the state would forgo, but leaders said it would reduce taxes by $450 million in the first year and $1.2 billion when fully enacted.

The measure would deliver an immediate flat tax of 5.49 percent on Jan. 1, 2024. Now, Georgia’s top tax rate is 5.75 percent, with lower brackets below there.

Lawmakers agree on Georgia budget with big funding boosts

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers also agreed on a budget with boosts in spending for K-12 education, universities, mental health and public safety. They’re reaping the rewards of a big increase in state revenue as Governor Brian Kemp and legislators seek reelection this year.

The budget beginning July 1 continues $5,000-a-year pay raises that begin this month for state and university employees and turns a $2,000 bonus that K-12 teachers are getting this year into a pay raise. The plan spends $30.2 billion in state revenue and $57.9 billion overall.

More than $1 billion in new money would flow to education next year compared to this year’s original budget.

Governor signs sweeping mental health bill into law

ATLANTA (AP) — Governor Kemp also signed into law a bill aimed at bolstering the state’s dismal mental health care system. HB 1013 pressures private insurers to improve coverage for mental health conditions. It also requires publicly funded insurance programs to spend more on patient care and authorizes loan forgiveness for people studying to become mental health professionals.

Kemp signed it Monday at a ceremony at the state Capitol. It is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars in additional state funding each year.

Lawmakers hand transgender decision to sports group

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are handing the decision of whether transgender athletes should be allowed to play high school sports to the state’s main athletic association. The last-minute move came minutes before the 2022 session ended.

House Bill 1084 now says that the Georgia High School Association “may” ban transgender girls who play for public schools from competing against other girls. House Speaker David Ralston says the association is the right body to make the decision.

Democrats are reacting angrily to the legislation, which was pushed through without a full explanation of the changes. The measure was included in House Bill 1084, which also bans the teaching of “divisive concepts” on race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

