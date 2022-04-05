Submit Photos/Videos
Five arrested in drive-by that killed 8-year-old Georgia boy

Image courtesy of MGN.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia deputies arrested two teenagers and three men in their early 20s in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that five people have been arrested on murder charges and are being held without bond:

  • Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20 years of age, Warner Robins, GA
  • Bryce Michael Crosby, 20, Kathleen, GA
  • Lenny Victor Gupton Jr., 19, Warner Robins, GA
  • Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21, Warner Robins, GA
  • Savannah McGahee, 17, Warner Robins, GA

Although authorities originally said Jermarion Pachino Cherry was inside his house when a bullet hit his head, news agencies report that he and other children were in a car, waiting for an adult.

Cherry’s mother told WGXA-TV that he got on top of one child to shield her and told others to run into the house.

The shooting happened on March 25 on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robbins.

