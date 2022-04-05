FIRST LOOK: Inside Augusta’s new HUB for Community Innovation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking in on the progress of a major project in Augusta. It’s called the Hub for Community Innovation.

It’s part of a $10 million investment by the Augusta National Golf Club and its corporate partners into the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

The Hub for Community Innovation will be on the corner of Wall Street and Chaffee Avenue.

The Hub is expected to have two parts, Hub East and Hub West. The east side will be a new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club and the west will house four local nonprofits.

News 12 was inside to view the latest developments of the center, scheduled to open this spring.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.