Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

FIRST LOOK: Inside Augusta’s new HUB for Community Innovation

Caption
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking in on the progress of a major project in Augusta. It’s called the Hub for Community Innovation.

It’s part of a $10 million investment by the Augusta National Golf Club and its corporate partners into the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

The Hub for Community Innovation will be on the corner of Wall Street and Chaffee Avenue.

The Hub is expected to have two parts, Hub East and Hub West. The east side will be a new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club and the west will house four local nonprofits.

News 12 was inside to view the latest developments of the center, scheduled to open this spring.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022
Train and big-rig collide in accident in Warrenville.
Train and big-rig collide in Warrenville
Tiger Woods answers reporters' question on April 5, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?

Latest News

Leaderboard with patrons at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2022.
Masters updates: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club due to weather conditions on April 5, 2022.
Storm warning sends patrons streaming out of Augusta National
Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club due to weather conditions on April 5, 2022.
Patrons stream out of Augusta National after play suspended
(Source: WALB)
Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers pass measures on taxes, voting and schools
Tiger Woods answers reporters' question on April 5, 2022, at Augusta National Golf Club.
Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week