Dustin Johnson feels like he’s on the right track for Masters

Masters champion Dustin Johnson prepares to play a stroke on No. 11 during practice round 1 for...
Masters champion Dustin Johnson prepares to play a stroke on No. 11 during practice round 1 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 4, 2022.(Augusta National Golf Club)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dustin Johnson feels like his game is trending in the right direction ahead of the Masters competition later this week.

He took questions from reporters Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club.

“I feel like it’s definitely trending in the right direction,” he said. “Starting to see a lot more consistency with shots. I feel like I’m starting to control the golf ball a little bit better.”

He said at Augusta National, “chipping and putting is a big part of it, but you’ve got to be able to control the golf ball, especially when the course gets firm and fast.”

He says ahead of the Masters, he tries not to change his routine much.

“Preparation-wise, probably spend maybe a little bit more time around the greens hitting some chips and some putts, especially kind of we know where the flags are going to be, but just spend a little bit more time on short game, putting, just getting your speed dialed in,” he said.

Other than that, “I really try not to do anything different,” he said.

The 2020 Masters champion said now that he’s earned a green jacket, he doesn’t put as much pressure on himself as he once did. But that’s not to say he doesn’t intend to win.

“I still want to do well,” he said. “Next goal is to get another one.”

