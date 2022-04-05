Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert moves indoors due to weather threat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert will go on indoors due to the threat of severe weather in the area Tuesday.

The concert will take place at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center, and doors will now open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

In a statement, organizers say, “Unfortunately the capacity of this venue is not large enough to seat all Rock Fore! Dough ticket purchasers. We are extremely disappointed that we cannot accommodate everyone.”

Organizers provided a list of options for different ticketholders:

VIP Tickets (Including Suites) - All tickets will have a seat at the show and all food & beverage inclusions will be honored.

Pit Pass Tickets - All tickets receive entry to the show - there is not a pit at this venue but ticket holders will be accommodated with a seat at the show.

General Admission Hard Tickets - All printed GA tickets that say COMP on them will be honored (this includes all social media winners and any others that are scheduled to pick up a hard ticket at Will Call day of show).

General Admission Online Tickets - Only tickets purchased on the first day of sales will be accommodated at the show

Organizers say if you purchased a general admission ticket online after the first day of ticket sales, you will receive an email with information about refund options.

All ticketholders should receive emails with further instructions or updates regarding the show.

