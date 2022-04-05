Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert moves indoors due to weather threat

Rock Fore! Dough
Rock Fore! Dough(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2022 Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert will go on indoors due to the threat of severe weather in the area Tuesday.

The concert will take place at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center, and doors will now open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

In a statement, organizers say, “Unfortunately the capacity of this venue is not large enough to seat all Rock Fore! Dough ticket purchasers. We are extremely disappointed that we cannot accommodate everyone.”

Organizers provided a list of options for different ticketholders:

VIP Tickets (Including Suites) - All tickets will have a seat at the show and all food & beverage inclusions will be honored.

Pit Pass Tickets - All tickets receive entry to the show - there is not a pit at this venue but ticket holders will be accommodated with a seat at the show.

General Admission Hard Tickets - All printed GA tickets that say COMP on them will be honored (this includes all social media winners and any others that are scheduled to pick up a hard ticket at Will Call day of show).

General Admission Online Tickets - Only tickets purchased on the first day of sales will be accommodated at the show

Organizers say if you purchased a general admission ticket online after the first day of ticket sales, you will receive an email with information about refund options.

All ticketholders should receive emails with further instructions or updates regarding the show.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
Man identified after falling from bridge in Greenville
Man dies after accidental fall from Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville

Latest News

Scenes from the Drive, Chip and Putt finals at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2022.
Masters updates: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 5
Fans in Savannah on St. Patrick's Day pose with the 2021 World Series trophy.
Braves’ World Series Tour reschedules today’s stop in Evans
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
Local church reflects on MLK’s impact on the river region