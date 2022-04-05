Cleanup begins around the CSRA, more storms predicted to hit locally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 29 total tornado reports came in across the two-state, as severe weather hit the southeast leaving damage, destruction, and some injuries.

Tornado watches or warnings were issued for several areas of the southern CSRA on both sides of the Savannah River. Other portions of the CSRA were seeing very heavy rain, and traffic on Interstate 20 in the Augusta area was at a standstill.

Most of our local reports come from Allendale County of downed trees and damaged businesses and homes. Crews are out working to repair power lines across the area.

A tornado went through the downtown Allendale area late Tuesday afternoon. News 12 crews are currently on the scene surveying the damage.

South Carolina EMA told our News 12 crew that in Allendale County, 23 residential structures have been assessed - six structures have minor damage, and five have suffered major damage. Four structures have been completely destroyed.

Three people have also suffered injuries. Schools in Allendale dismissed early Tuesday afternoon and are planned to reopen on Friday. Students will use e-Learning in the meantime.

Anchor Judi Gatson of WIS posted photos of the damage seen in Allendale.

Strong storm winds damaged a solar farm in Jenkins County, according to Jenkins County Emergency Management. There were also reports of damage in Screven and Emanuel counties.

The city of Augusta reported that the wooden bridge on the Greeneway at Riverside Blvd had been damaged after a tree fell yesterday and is closed to pedestrians. There is not currently an estimated repair date.

The weather forecast led to the cancellation of Masters practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, and patrons were sent home yesterday. Play was suspended at around noon Wednesday due to weather concerns.

The storms also disrupted several power services in Columbia, Jefferson, McDuffie, Warren, and Richmond counties. According to Jefferson Energy Cooperative crews, as of 10 a.m., all power has been restored.

Outage Maps

Autoplay Caption

Around the south...

A woman died Tuesday evening in Pembroke, Georgia, where a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the Bryan County courthouse, destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, said Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman.

Kent said several others were injured in the county 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Savannah. He said the death occurred in one of the damaged neighborhoods, but had no further details.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina. The outages came on a day when the National Weather Service issued a nonstop stream of tornado warnings for hours as the storm system tore across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

In South Carolina, Allendale County Manager William Goodson said a tornado, captured in a video on social media, caused damage in his rural county, but exactly how much and whether there were any injuries were unknown.

“I know we have buildings damaged and power lines down,” Goodson said.

Debate also was delayed for nearly an hour in the South Carolina legislature after the state House chamber was evacuated for a tornado warning for Columbia. The legislation being debated would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Marion County, South Carolina.

A Bainbridge, Georgia woman is thankful to be alive after Tuesday’s storms. A tree fell on Rhonda Kendrick’s car as she was stopped at a stop sign on Tuesday.

Speaking through the pain of fractured ribs, back pain and difficulty breathing, she thanks God and first responders that she’s alive.

“I just heard a tremendous crash and felt the tremendous pressure on my chest and back and it was pretty scary, rain started pouring in. Glass was everywhere,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said she had only planned to be out a few minutes and was a few blocks from home when the tree came down. She was rescued by Bainbridge Public Safety, a family of tree removers and line workers.

The National Weather Service also sent survey teams to examine potential tornado damage in Wetumpka, Alabama. Lightning struck a flea market in the north Alabama community of Lacey’s Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building, news outlets reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.