Business preparations for Masters are in full swing

By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the patrons return to Augusta National, local businesses are booming.

Although Augusta is no stranger to this time of the year, businesses are playing catch up on the post-pandemic surge of Masters culture.

Business preparation for this week has been weeks in the making. The green is flowing in and it’s not just because it’s springtime here in Augusta.

“This has been a work in progress for about the past three months,” said Jim Christian, taproom manager, Savannah River Brewing Company.

Savannah River Brewing Company started the weekend off with a record boom and has golf as the focus of their week ahead.

“We typically do well on Sundays. This was about double our normal Sunday business. It’s great, Masters is back in full force, and we’re really excited for that,” he said.

The patrons are also finding their way downtown to Broad Street.

At 1028, a networking business that mingles with other local owners and shops is seeing more people come in by the day.

Natonia Tillman, founder, and owner, 1028 said: “It has been very busy. A lot of the foot traffic that we’ve had have been people that are just now enjoying the fact that they can get out. There are more businesses and more choices in the downtown Augusta area.”

Metro Pub and Coffeehouse is still riding a high from St. Patrick’s Day.

“We are in downtown Augusta which is the heart of Augusta. We are lucky enough to have a large crowd of regulars here. As well as new faces that I haven’t seen before. So, it’s awesome to get back to the sense of normality,” said Eric Rogers, bartender, Metro Pub and Coffeehouse

