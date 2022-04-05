Braves’ World Series Tour reschedules today’s stop in Evans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Evans Towne Center Park stop to see the 2021 World Series Trophy has been rescheduled.

The “World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist” travels throughout Braves Country, featuring locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The trophy was originally planned to be at the park today at 6 p.m., but the stop has been rescheduled to April 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m

Here’s the local schedule:

March 23: Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, downtown, 4 p.m.

April 11: Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, 3 p.m.

April 19: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 321 Fabian Drive, 4 p.m.

April 21: Historic Thomson Depot in Thomson, 5 p.m.

April 22: Augusta GreenJackets opening homestand at SRP Park in North Augusta, 6 p.m. (game ticket required).

Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

