Augusta Regional Airport features performers and artists during golf week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local art is on display for the whole world to see at the Augusta Regional Airport.

Each year, they choose pieces to show and musicians to perform for the thousands of people that pass through the terminal.

“It’s just feel-good music. It’s coming from my brain. However I feel today is how y’all get it,” said Javonee Jones, musician.

Jones grew up here, and she knows what this week means to our area. To have an opportunity like this means a lot to her.

“It’s a little exciting being able to be here and show the people what I do and hope that they enjoy it and feel-good listening to it,” she said.

Lauren Smith, assistant director of marketing, Augusta Regional Airport said: “We love Javonne. She comes out here often, and she’s a great talent and a perfect example of the artistic community we have.”

The airport invites local artists during its two busiest weeks, Masters week and Christmas. They believe it’s a great way to show off local talent. They will have live performances through Monday of next week.

“It’s a big opportunity because you never know who’s going to come in through here and never know who’s going to want to scoop me up and give me a big break,” said Jones.

