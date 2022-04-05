Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Mayor’s Masters Reception celebrates 2022 honorees

By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lots of events are back to celebrate tournament week.

We were at the Mayor’s Masters Reception on Monday, where they celebrated two special honorees. For the first time since 2019, lawn chairs filled the Augusta Common for the Mayor’s Masters Reception.

“This is just a wonderful way to kick off Masters week in Augusta, Georgia,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

Locals, along with travelers, are excited to be back and enjoy a sense of pre-pandemic life.

MORE | ‘The best week of the year’: Businesses are ready for golf week boost

Herman Brown, Augusta resident said: “Overall, I love it. I’m glad to be back to normal.”

Sarah Richard, Beech Island resident said: “It’s been sad. There ain’t nothing to do and nowhere to go, but I’m glad that that’s over and they’re back, and everyone is enjoying themselves.”

The mayor says it was started as a way for the whole city to feel connected to the tournament.

“Historically, this started as a way for citizens of Augusta who may not get a chance to get inside the ropes of Augusta National, to feel somewhat of a connection to the tournament and all that happens during Masters week,” said Davis.

That’s not its only purpose. They also honor someone making a difference in the community. This year those honorees are Tom and Weldon Wyatt, for all their contributions to The First Tee of Augusta and Aiken, teaching kids about golf.

MORE | What local drivers need to know for Augusta’s golf week

Tom Wyatt, honoree, Sage Valley Golf Club said: “I’ve always been taught ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ To do that through junior golf, what it meant to me personally, and all my friends I grew up with playing, First Tee is an excellent avenue to do that.”

Wyatt says he’s honored to be recognized, but he isn’t the only one excited about the honor.

Grice and Leighton Wyatt, the honoree’s children said: “Very special. It makes me very happy. It also means he’s getting a giant key.”

Davis gave Wyatt a key to the city and declared today Weldon and Tom Wyatt Day in the city of Augusta because of their contribution to the game we all celebrate.

