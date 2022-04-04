Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Giving back with the Kisner Foundation

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Richard Rogers
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s no secret that the sport of golf brings a lot of good to our community.

Money not only fuels our local economy, but it also flows back to local nonprofits in a lot of ways.

Pro-golfer Kevin Kisner and his wife Brittany created their own foundation to help provide children of all ages with resources and opportunities, and Brittany sat down one on one with Richard Rogers to talk about it all.

