Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022

Look here for continuous updates from the News 12 staff operating out of Augusta National Golf Club during Masters 2022
By Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
8:39 a.m.: Photo gallery | Patrons enjoy the course

Caption

8:17 a.m.: Cameron Davis is getting ready to tee off

This year will be the Masters debut for Davis, 27. He’s just made two majors appearances. Our crew on the course will keep you updated on the latest developments.

8:10 a.m.: We’ll hear from the players today

Coming up today ... News conferences are planned today by several players in this year’s Masters Tournament. Watch for coverage here on WRDW.com and on News 12. Here’s the news conference lineup for today:

  • 1:30 p.m. Cameron Smith
  • 2 p.m. Patrick Cantlay
  • 2:30 p.m. Collin Morikawa
  • 3:30 p.m. Aaron Jarvis and Keita Nakajima
  • 4 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau

7:44 a.m.: The gates have opened

The course opens at Augusta National Golf Club, welcoming Masters 2022 patrons. The gates opened shortly after 7 a.m. It will be the first full-scale Masters in two years, promising the full experience. One highlight could be the official return of Tiger Woods to professional golf. He’s been mostly sidelined since suffering debilitating injuries in a February 2021 car crash. He’s on the player list for this year’s Masters, played a practice round a few days ago and came to Augusta National again on Sunday for more practice. But he said he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll play.

SUNDAY

3:21 p.m.: Tiger Woods steps onto practice range

Golf superstar Tiger Woods showed up on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club just ahead of the Masters for what could be a big comeback bid.

