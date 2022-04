COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident has shut down lanes on Interstate 20 Monday morning.

Columbia County deputies responded to the scene of an accident with injuries at mile marker 179, near Thomson.

Eastbound lanes are shut down at this time.

Motorists should use caution in the area or seek an alternate route.

