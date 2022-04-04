‘It affects everybody’: Tournament week traffic returns to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether or not you’re headed to the course, we all deal with the golf week traffic.

Washington Road is once again full of cars and patrons, and traffic engineers say we could see up to 80,000 cars a day.

The most important thing the city wants to remind all patrons is not to use the GPS but instead follow the golf traffic signs.

If you’re not a patron, their advice is to find an alternative route to where you need to go and avoid the area.

“It affects everybody,” said Cindy Johnson, Augusta resident.

Johnson lives just yards away from the gates of Augusta National. This week she’s greeted by the soothing sounds of traffic.

“I try not to go to my left when I pull out of my driveway and go back toward the Masters because that’s when you make a big mistake,” said Johnson.

If you can, Augusta’s Traffic and Engineering say to avoid the Washington Road and Berckmans Road intersection.

“We know that most of the plan will work. It’s just been a long time since we’ve had to do a full Masters,” said John Ussery, assistant director of traffic for Augusta.

Peak times are between 7-10 a.m. and 4- 8 p.m. This year’s plan directs I-20 eastbound traffic to the Riverwatch Parkway exit. Masters traffic should keep right.

In the afternoons, Berckmans Road, near the traffic circle, turns into a one-way street, allowing patron traffic to flow out.

“It worked well this morning; we were able to keep traffic moving. It wasn’t moving quickly, but it was moving,” said Ussery.

Residents like Johnson have made the best of the noise. She offers her yard for parking.

Johnson said: “It’s a great opportunity to meet a lot of people from everywhere. I’ve had people from Australia in my yard.”

Augusta Traffic says the further into the tournament we get, the easier and better traffic should flow. They want everyone to remember to pay attention to the signs and expect delays.

