Home catches fire on Old Ferry Road in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded to a home fire on Old Ferry Road.

Smoke could be seen in the air from miles away as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Our News 12 crew on the scene heard from officials that no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Georgia Power was also on the scene to repair a fallen power line as a result of the fire.

