Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?

By Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery that happened in downtown Augusta.

The robbery happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. Deputies say the two suspects were last seen walking north on Curry Street.

If you know anything about the suspects or the incident, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

