First ever “Play it Forward” golf clinic teaches under privileged kids about golf

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the local boys and girls club, had the chance basic golf skills like driving, putting, pitching, and more ahead of tournament week.

It was part of the first ever “play it forward” golf clinic at first tee Augusta.

Thirty-Five kids from the Augusta Boys and Girls Club got the opportunity to learn about golf, straight from some of the top female golfers who served as coaches at the clinic.

For Megha Ganne, who grew up playing at first tee, it was a full circle moment.

“It all started when I signed up for these types of programs and clinics and I’ve loved being involved with them, and to be here in Augusta is, amazing because it’s a different community than I usually get to work with so I was really happy to be asked to be a part of this,” said Ganne.

The coaches at the clinic were nationally recognized golfers and that’s what made it special for participants like Jaya Bolden.

“It was fun because I’ve never been around national women golfers so it was funner than I thought it would be,” said Jaya.

The clinic taught kids about the game, but it also had a larger purpose, like teaching them life skills.

“Play it forward is more than just a day on the course um we’re really hoping that the kids will take away life lessons in addition to tips to their game,” said Marissa Smith, the Market Executive for Bank of America, Augusta Aiken.

“We want them also to take away values that we think are inherent to human beings things like having good judgement, making good choices um to have some grit have some perseverance,” said Suzy Whaley, a professional golfer, former president of the PGA, and a coach at the clinic.

For Deon Bolden, Jaya’s brother, perseverance is the what his favorite coach helped him with.

“When we were working on the rolling, I didn’t know how to do it and I wanted to give up but she helped me try to play again and know what to do,” said Bolden.

The Bank of America partnered with the boys and girls club and first tee to make it happen because despite growing up in a large golf community, some of these kids never had the opportunity to play.

“We know that there are lots of barriers to learning the game of golf for the kids that we serve so this opportunity is pretty incredible for them,” said Kim Evans the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta.

Giving underserved kids a new opportunity is what Whaley said today was all about.

“I mean the world doesn’t look like the game and I want the game to look the world, and this is the first step to being able to do that,” said Whaley.

Golfers we spoke to, Bank of America, and representatives with the Boys and Girls Club are all hopeful they can host more golf clinics like this in the future.

And coaches like Ganne said she got a lot out of it too.

“It’s not as competitive for them it reminds me what fun is like and I learn more from them than they learned from me,” said Ganne.

