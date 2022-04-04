Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Deputies search for man wanted for urinating on church doors

Surveillance footage released by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office shows a man deputies...
Surveillance footage released by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office shows a man deputies say drove onto church property and urinated on the facility's doors.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released edited surveillance footage of a man they say urinated on the doors of a church Sunday.

The sheriff’s office received a call from the Santee Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Highway 301 and Hollis Road just after 9 a.m. Sunday reporting the incident, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.

Security footage deputies say was “edited for decency” shows a man with his hair pulled into a bun driving a white Volkswagon, which deputies say could be a Jetta. The vehicle drives onto the front grass and up to the front doors under a covered entryway.

The video depicts the man urinating on the front doors before getting back into the vehicle.

“This is the utmost display of disrespect in this one single act,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “It’s incomprehensible at times how much animosity some people have toward entities that only show love and compassion.”

Walker said the man then drove the vehicle through a chain gate.

Investigators say a man with his hair pulled into a bun gets out of a Volkswagon, possibly a...
Investigators say a man with his hair pulled into a bun gets out of a Volkswagon, possibly a Jetta, and urinates on the doors to the church before driving off and through a chain gate.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
Have you seen these Broad Street armed robbery suspects?
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
Man identified after falling from bridge in Greenville
Man dies after accidental fall from Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville

Latest News

Fans in Savannah on St. Patrick's Day pose with the 2021 World Series trophy.
Braves’ World Series Tour reschedules today’s stop in Evans
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during...
Local church reflects on MLK’s impact on the river region
Remembering MLK's visit to Augusta
Remembering MLK's visit to Augusta
Mayor Masters
Augusta Mayor’s Masters Reception celebrates 2022 honorees
Augusta Mayor's Masters Reception
Augusta Mayor's Masters Reception