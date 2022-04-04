Submit Photos/Videos
DeChambeau hopes to keep bringing golf to new generation

By Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bryson DeChambeau says he’s committed to the concept of growing the game of golf through a new generation.

He pointed out a YouTube video that was shot at Augusta National Golf Club — the one that’s got everyone talking.

MORE COVERAGE:

Over the weekend, the Dude Perfect troupe of trick-shot artists posted the video featuring DeChambeau in which they got authorized access to Augusta National’s Amen Corner.

They played it in a very unconventional way.

Instead of golf clubs, they used frisbees, baseball bats, pool cues and and other non-golf equipment. Their one rule was that each piece of equipment could be used only once.

DeChambeau said after he got a call from the group about the project, he was all in — although he was surprised Augusta National allowed it.

But he says it’s a way to bring golf to a new audience.

“I like that it’s starting to move to a younger generation,” he said.

He noted the weekend victory of 16-year-old Anna Davis is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. Not to mention the Drive, Chip and Putt finals, also held at Augusta National.

