DeChambeau hopes to keep bringing golf to new generation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bryson DeChambeau says he’s committed to the concept of growing the game of golf through a new generation.

He pointed out a YouTube video that was shot at Augusta National Golf Club — the one that’s got everyone talking.

Over the weekend, the Dude Perfect troupe of trick-shot artists posted the video featuring DeChambeau in which they got authorized access to Augusta National’s Amen Corner.

They played it in a very unconventional way.

Instead of golf clubs, they used frisbees, baseball bats, pool cues and and other non-golf equipment. Their one rule was that each piece of equipment could be used only once.

DeChambeau said after he got a call from the group about the project, he was all in — although he was surprised Augusta National allowed it.

But he says it’s a way to bring golf to a new audience.

“I like that it’s starting to move to a younger generation,” he said.

He noted the weekend victory of 16-year-old Anna Davis is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. Not to mention the Drive, Chip and Putt finals, also held at Augusta National.

