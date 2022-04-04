Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and comfortable this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will eventually bottom out in the mid 50s late tonight into early Tuesday. Winds will be light out of the south-southeast.

Severe thunderstorms Tuesday will be capable of producing winds 60+ mph, tornadoes, hail, and flooding. (WRDW)

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

A warm front will lift north into the area Tuesday. We will remain dry Tuesday morning through around lunchtime. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon as the warm front lifts north and then a line of storms will be moving through the area up until around sunset. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday afternoon/evening. Timing for severe weather looks highest between 2 pm and 8 pm Tuesday. Strong winds up to and over 60 mph, tornadoes, large hail, and flooding will all be possible as storms move through. Stay weather aware and have the First Alert WRDW Weather app downloaded to stay updated with the forecast. Rain totals will be between 1-3″. Localized flooding will be possible for areas under heavy rain associated with storms.

Wednesday morning looks mostly dry with temperatures in the 60s. We have the Par 3 Contest to look forward to Wednesday, but scattered showers and storms will remain possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. A FIRST ALERT has been issued Wednesday for the threat of damaging wind gusts. Highs Wednesday will get close to 80 before round two of storms move through the region.

Most of Thursday should be dry for the CSRA with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers are possible for the first round of the Masters. Winds will be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Dry and unseasonably chilly conditions build in behind that cold front Friday through the weekend. The average high and low for this date in Augusta are 78 and 48, respectively, but temperatures this weekend could be as much as 10 to 15 degrees below average with highs only in the middle 60s Friday and Saturday. It will also be breezy for golfers Friday through the weekend. Winds will be sustained between 15-20 mph Friday and Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.