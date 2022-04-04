Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Beautiful spring weather continues Monday. FIRST ALERT issued Tuesday PM - Wednesday AM for heavy rain and storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More of the same can be expected for the first practice round at Augusta National Monday with sunrise temps in the lower 40s, but warm southwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph will take afternoon highs into the upper 70s.

Heavy rain and low risk for severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.(WRDW)

The weather becomes a bit dicey Tuesday as the first of two storm systems moves into the region. The first system will be the strongest and could have the biggest impact on the tournament. For this reason, a First Alert has been issued for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Current information indicates the greatest chance of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening hours with mainly dry weather expected through about midday Tuesday. Thanks to cloud cover and the likelihood of rain, high temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s with winds from the south at 9 to 14 mph.

The first system exits the region Tuesday night making for a dry start to Par 3 Wednesday, but a second system could bring another round of showers later in the day Wednesday through Thursday morning. This system will not be as strong as the one on Tuesday, but you will want to pack the umbrella late Wednesday through about midday Thursday.

Dry and unseasonably chilly conditions build in behind that cold front Friday through the weekend. The average high and low for this date in Augusta is 78 and 48, respectively, but temperatures this weekend could be as much as 10 to 15 degrees below average with highs only in the middle 60s Friday and Saturday. Keep it here for updates!Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

