‘The best week of the year’: Businesses are ready for golf week boost

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city feels alive for the first time in a long time. Local business owners are more than ready to serve the golf crowds.

We were at Doc’s Porchside on Washington Road, where food and drinks were flowing.

You can feel the energy in the air, and the party is just getting started. They’ll have live music at 7 p.m. all this week, both inside and outside.

We spoke to the owner, and he says it’s not just the patrons who are celebrating.

“Y’all just come on up and party with us. It’s going to be a good time,” said Daniel Scholer, owner, Doc’s Porchside.

It’s been three years since the last normal golf week, but now it’s a new normal. Between long-term staffing issues and record-breaking inflation, our local restaurants need relief.

“You spend a lot of money, to hopefully make a lot of money. With inflation and the way that the economy has been it’s like ‘oh crap, I hope this is worth it,” he said.

It’s not just restaurants, Trends and Traditions Antiques Mall has been around for over 20 years. They’ve seen it all and are beyond excited to see everyone back again.

Scott Shepherd, Trends and Traditions Antiques Mall said “It means a lot. This is the best week of the year. I feel great. I’m glad the patrons are back.”

The week-long, worldwide celebration is back, and Augusta is ready.

“Get out and walk even if you can’t. A lot of people can’t go to the tournament. Just get out and walk. It’s a lot of fun,” said Shepherd.

