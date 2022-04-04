Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Regional Airport prepares for golf tournament crowds

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been tracking traffic on the road, but tournament week also brings traffic in the sky.

We checked in with Augusta Regional Airport to see how they’re managing the busiest week of the year.

“You’ll see volume heavier than normal all week,” said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson.

MORE | Celebrate golf week 2022 with these local events

The TSA is preparing for the biggest crowds since before COVID.

“It’s a good thing to see. Things are starting to get back to normal, people are traveling again, going to events, and we’ve been preparing for it,” he said.

With more planes touching down, that means more workers. Howell says the TSA is bringing in K9s and extra staff to help.

“There will be times in the day where the volume will be incredible. You’re going to see some wait times, especially in the morning following the Masters,” said Howell.

He says they’re putting a lot of focus on the Monday after the tournament. He thinks there will be about three and a half times more people than normal. You can save time in line by checking your stuff.

MORE | What local drivers need to know for Augusta’s golf week

“Check your bags before you come to the airport to make sure you don’t have anything dangerous and give yourself plenty of time to get through the process. You should have no issues traveling back,” said Howell.

As the airport gets busy, TSA says it’s ready.

“We know it comes around every year, and we’re prepared for it,” he said.

For a list of what is and isn’t allowed on a plane, visit TSA.

