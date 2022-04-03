Submit Photos/Videos
Tigers Woods heading to Augusta to prepare for Masters

Tiger Woods' name is on the leaderboard for the 2022 Masters, but he's still deciding whether...
Tiger Woods' name is on the leaderboard for the 2022 Masters, but he's still deciding whether to play.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of the Masters, famous faces are starting to show up at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend.

In the latest development, superstar Tiger Woods — who’s considering playing in the Masters after suffering debilitating injuries in a car accident — tweeted Sunday morning:

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

His name remains on the list of players for now, and he was reportedly in town a few days ago. Woods, 46, has won five Masters Tournaments — the first in 1997 at age 21 and his latest at age 43 in 2019.

His tweet also congratulated 16-year-old Anna Davis on winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament Saturday.

News 12 has already seen some famous faces Sunday at Augusta National, including Bubba Watson, Vijay Singh and Danny Willett.

And she’s not a professional golfer, but former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was on the course Saturday for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round.

Anna Davis, left, talks with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Augusta National...
Anna Davis, left, talks with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley after Davis' women's amateur tournament victory on April 2, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

