New generation gets spotlight today at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the excitement builds for Masters Week, young people took the spotlight Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club as regional champions in the Drive, Chip and Putt compete for a national title.

Eighty kids from across the country are competing in four age groups. They’ll each get two drives, two chips and two putts.

The competition got started at 8 a.m. Sunday. Competition will continue all day as different age groups move through the rounds.

The competition is bringing the sport to a new generation of players, including Drive Chip and Putt veterans who competed in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this weekend, which was won by California 16-year-old Anna Davis .

Three local kids are competing in this year’s Dive Chip and Putt national finals:

HAMILTON COLEMAN

The Evans Middle School eighth-grader is competing in the age 12-13 boys’ group.

He says he started playing with kids’ plastic clubs as soon a he could walk. That’s what sparked his interest in the sport, he says.

He upgraded to a real set of clubs at age 4.

His lowest scores so far are 31 at nine holed and 65 at 18 holes.

His favorite male golfer is Rickie Fowler and his favorite female golfers are the The Korda sisters.

One of his favorite things about golf is there’s a new challenge every day. Every shot is different from the next in some way, he says. Plus he likes the process of growing as player, getting better as time goes on.

He practices most at chipping, especially through competitions with others.

Describing himself as quiet and observant, he says the mental part of golf is as important, possibly more important, than the physical part. He says no matter how talented a player is, they can’t play good golf if their mental game is bad.

LYLA HAWKER

The homeschooled fourth-grader from Fort Gordon is competing in the age 7-9 girls’ group.

She started playing golf at age 8, and her lowest score is 40 on nine holes.

She got interested in the sport by going to the golf course with her dad and playing at TopGolf, she says. She normally plays golf with her dad, brother and grandfather.

The best part of golf is spending time with family and friends, she says.

She practices most at putting and finds hitting over water to be the hardest thing about the sport.

Her favorite golf course is Augusta National. Her favorite male golfer is Bryson DeChambeau and her favorite female golfer is Nelly Korda — but she says Phil Mickelson is the coolest golfer.

Besides golf, she likes musical theater, crafting, reading and rollerblading.

ZANE MADISON

The home-schooled third-grader from Evans is competing in the 7-9 boys group.

He started playing golf at age 4 and was competing by age 5. He became interested in the sport through his dad and brothers, who love the game.

His lowest score is 33 on nine holes.

He normally plays golf with his brother Kipp and friends Tyler, Grayson, Colton and Coley

His favorite part of golf is hitting his driver a long way and playing with friends, he says. But the hardest part is controlling his emotions and staying focused for two hours.

Augusta National is his favorite golf course in the world, and he says he’s even been to the Masters once, with both of his brothers.

Phil Mickelson is his favorite golfer and his favorite female golfer is Lexi Thompson.

Besides golf, he likes to build things with his hands, ride dirt bikes and play basketball in the winter when he’s taking a break from golf.

About the competition

The U.S. Golf Association, Masters Tournament and Professional Golfers’ Association of America created Drive, Chip and Putt to introduce more youths to golf in a fun and welcoming environment.

It’s open to any boy or girl between the ages of 7-15. Focused on learning and mastering the three basic skills in golf, the free program can be accessed in all 50 states.

For the next Drive, Chip and Putt competition, local qualifying will take place in May at more than 350 sites nationally, the most in the event’s eight-year history, and will continue throughout the summer. Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the national finals at Augusta National next April 2, the eve of the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Registration for 2022-2023 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is open on DriveChipandPutt.com.

