Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Edgefield County crews working to locate source of heavy smoke

Edgefield County Dispatch confirms crews are working to locate the source of this smoke seen in...
Edgefield County Dispatch confirms crews are working to locate the source of this smoke seen in Trenton, South Carolina.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County Dispatch confirms crews are working to locate the source of heavy smoke in the area.

Photos were sent to News 12 of the plumes of smoke. These photos were taken from the corner of Courtney Road and Highway 19 in Trenton, South Carolina. The person who took the photos says a plane is currently circling the area.

They say the call about the smoke came in at about 5:18 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millen officer
Multiple videos go viral on TikTok, Millen police officer resigns
Anna Davis was the victor in the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament on April 2, 2022.
Anna Davis takes title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
A crew of car thieves swept through the Wrights Farm neighborhood early March 28, 2022.
New developments in a string of car break-ins in Columbia County
Tiger Woods made an appearance at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2022, ahead of the...
Tiger Woods spotted at Augusta National ahead of Masters
Hailey Borja of the United States on No. 15 during continuation of the second round of the...
Field is set for final round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Latest News

Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama makes appearance on practice range
Tiger
Watch: Tiger Woods on the practice range at Augusta National
Tiger Woods shows up on the practice range at Augusta National on April 3, 2022.
Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National
North Augusta Dispatch confirms crews currently have a scene under control after a car caught...
Car catches fire near Exit 5 on I-20