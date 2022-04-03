Edgefield County crews working to locate source of heavy smoke

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County Dispatch confirms crews are working to locate the source of heavy smoke in the area.

Photos were sent to News 12 of the plumes of smoke. These photos were taken from the corner of Courtney Road and Highway 19 in Trenton, South Carolina. The person who took the photos says a plane is currently circling the area.

They say the call about the smoke came in at about 5:18 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

