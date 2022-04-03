Car catches fire near Exit 5 on I-20
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Dispatch confirms a car caught fire Sunday afternoon.
It all happened just off I-20 eastbound, near the exit 5 ramp. Dispatch says the call came in around 1:45 p.m., though they said the fire was contained by the time News 12 spoke to them around 2:30 p.m..
Dispatch confirms no one was seriously injured, as no ambulances were called to the scene.
