Car catches fire near Exit 5 on I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Dispatch confirms a car caught fire Sunday afternoon.

It all happened just off I-20 eastbound, near the exit 5 ramp. Dispatch says the call came in around 1:45 p.m., though they said the fire was contained by the time News 12 spoke to them around 2:30 p.m..

Dispatch confirms no one was seriously injured, as no ambulances were called to the scene.

